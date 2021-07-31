EN
    12:20, 31 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh ambassador, Indian Atomic Energy Department Chairman meet

    MUMBAI. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Ambassador to India Nurlan Zhalgasbayev met with Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas, Chairman of the Department of Atomic Energy of India (DAE), Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting in Mumbai, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the nuclear sphere and the peaceful use of atomic energy.

    Ambassador Zhalgasbayev informed the head of the DAE about the plans for the development of the nuclear industry of Kazakhstan, and exchanged views on the prospects of the global uranium market and the production of nuclear fuel. Practical issues on deepening cooperation within the framework of existing and prospective agreements between Kazakhstan and India were considered.

    Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas voiced his appreciation of the level of bilateral cooperation and noted Kazakhstan’s important role in the supply of uranium to India.


