Kazakh Ambassador, Iraqi FM discuss bilateral coop

BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iraq Aidarbek Toumatov held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Fuad Hussein, Kazinform learned from the MFA press office.

Ambassador Toumatov briefed the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister about the main provisions of the Kazakh President's latest State-of-the-Nation Address, including ongoing political transformations, as well as about the new economic course, focused on the effective use of competitive advantages of the Republic.

The parties discussed also in detail the current state and prospects of the bilateral political, trade and economic co-operation. They noted the need to develop and the possibility of connecting the transit and transport routes of the two countries. The sides emphasized also the possibility of cooperation in oil and gas sector.

Aidarbek Toumatov and Fuad Hussein expressed satisfaction over positive dynamics of the growing trade turnover.

In addition, the Ambassador informed him about the increased number of Iraqi tourists in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Fuad Hussein expressed readiness for co-operation to expand the legal framework, which will contribute to the development of business exchange and tourism. The Minister confirmed also participation in the CICA meeting scheduled for September 21, 2023.

In conclusion, Fuad Hussein expressed hope for the continuation of dynamic co-operation, in connection with the planned opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baghdad.