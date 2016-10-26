Kazakh Ambassador, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary discussed bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Japan Erlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev met on October 25 with Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary of this country Kotaro Nogami.

K.Nogami is the Chairman of the Council on Promotion of Cooperation with Central Asia and coordinates development of relations with Kazakhstan and other countries of the region.

The Council was established for the purpose of implementing the agreements reached following the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Kazakhstan and CA region.

Kazakh Diplomat informed the Japanese side of the main aspects of bilateral cooperation at the international arena and global initiatives of Kazakhstan.

In turn, K.Nogami noted that Japan attaches great importance to expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan and high-level bilateral political contacts. He emphasized that Japanese Government gives special attention to implementation of new promising projects in Kazakhstan and deepening Kazakh-Japanese interaction in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation issues.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary congratulated also Kazakhstan on successful election to the post of the UNSC non-permanent member for 2017-2018 and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation within the UN.