Kazakh Ambassador Kairat Nurpeissov presents credentials to President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador Kairat Nurpeissov presented letters of credence to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kazinform reports.

At the ceremony, the Leader of Kyrgyzstan congratulated Kairat Nurpeissov on official beginning of his diplomatic mission. He expressed confidence that this honorable mission would promote further development of fraternal, good-neighbor and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov noted that the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had always backed fraternal relations between the two states. He also expressed gratitude to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for continuation of the course set by the Elbasy.

The parties praised a high level of the political dialogue at the bilateral level and within international organizations and discussed the prospects of expansion of the trade-economic relations, enhancement of the investment cooperation and the preparations for the oncoming high-level visit.

In turn, Kairat Nurpeissov thanked the Kyrgyz side for a warm reception and informed about the economic and political transformations taking place in Kazakhstan as part of modernization programme. He also touched upon the main provisions of the Kazakh President’s recent State-of-the-Nation Address ‘Constructive Public Dialogue – Basis of Stability and Prosperity of Kazakhstan’.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov conveyed his best wishes to the Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and wished successful and fruitful work to the new Ambassador.