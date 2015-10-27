Kazakh Ambassador, Kedah authorities discussed inter-regional coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Daniyar Serekenov paid a working visit to the province of Kedah.

As the Kazakh MFA's press service informs, on the first day of his trip the Ambassador met with Chief Executive Officer of the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) Tan Sri Khalid Ramli.

In the course of the meeting, the Ambassador invited LADA delegation to visit Kazakhstan within the 16 th Kazakhstan International Tourism Fair scheduled for April 20-22, 2016. The Ambassador noted the importance of including the representatives of LADA in a special working group on tourism under the Kazakhstan-Malaysia Joint Trade and Economy Committee. He also informed the Malaysian side of the forthcoming Astana EXPO-2017 and stressed the importance of Malaysia's attendance.

In turn, Khalid Ramli expressed interest in his agency's participation in EXPO-2017 in the context of implementation of the Langkawi Tourism Development Blueprint for 2011-2015 as well as the priorities of the second Blueprint for 2016-2020.

Sarekenov met also with Chairman of the Regency Council of the province of Kedah, His Royal Highness Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah. During the meeting the diplomat informed the Malaysian side of the current political and economic situation in Kazakhstan and the main international initiatives of Astana.

The Chairman of the Kedah State Regency Council highly praised Kazakhstan's achievements over the years of its independence and expressed gratitude for the Kazakh Ambassador's visit to Kedah, having emphasized that such an approach proves serious intentions of Kazakhstan to boost collaboration with Malaysia, in particular, with Kedah.

Besides, the Kazakh Ambassador had a meeting with Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) of Kedah during which the parties focused on a wide range of issues of political and trade-economic interaction as well as the prospects of establishment of inter-regional cooperation. The Menteri Besar highlighted impressive socio-economic and foreign policy success of Kazakhstan and expressed hope for further strengthening of interaction between the two countries. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of establishment of closer ties between both countries' business communities in the spheres representing mutual interest. The Malaysian politician told about successful experience of opening KULIM High-Tech Park aimed at acceleration of industrial development of the state.

The parties unanimously agreed on presence of favorable prospects of cooperation in IT, energy, agriculture and other sectors.

In general, the Kazakh diplomat's visit to the state of Kedah contributed to the strengthening of Kazakhstan-Malaysia cooperation at the inter-regional level as an important component of joint efforts on bringing the bilateral relations to the level of "all-round cooperation."