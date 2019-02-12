Kazakh Ambassador meets Global BOD Group

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Lithuania Mr. Viktor Temirbayev visits the EU's leading manufacturer of solar panels - the Global BOD Group Company and discusses green economy, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Talking to company's director Mr. Vidmantas Janulevičius, Mr. Temirbayev briefed on the measures taken in Kazakhstan to develop alternative energy sources, as well as about the activities of the International Center for the Development of Green Technologies and Investment Projects.



In his turn, Mr. Janulevičius showed his interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan in the field of renewables. The head of GBG accepted an invitation to take part in a business forum, which will be held within the framework of the 12th meeting of the Kazakh-Lithuanian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.



In addition, the sides exchanged views on the prospects and forecasts for the future development of renewable energy in the world.



The Global BOD Group Company was previously a giant producing CD, DVD, Blu ray discs, but later began to develop photovoltaic modules.

Currently, the Global BOD Group has one of two EU plants that produce both solar cells and modules (SoliTek). Thanks to a powerful innovation base, the company began to produce new-generation glass-to-glass solar cells, which generate more electricity by 25-50% and retain their efficiency for up to 30 years.



A remarkable feature of the plant is that it is heated and cooled with the help of groundwater, and generates all the necessary energy from a park of solar panels installed on the roof of the complex. Thanks to these solutions, the Global BOD Group plant was recognized as the most environmentally friendly industrial facility in Europe.