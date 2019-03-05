EN
    22:48, 05 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh ambassador meets Indian PM

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On sidelines of the Rising India Summit 2019 organized by CNN-News18, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Bulat Sarsenbayev met with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    At the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed President Nursultan Nazarbayev's greetings and wishes of general election success to the Indian leader. Bulat Sarsenbayev also briefly informed Narendra Modi on the upcoming Kazakh-Indian events and this year's plans, including official visits.

    30 leaders of top Indian companies, well-known journalists, and public figures were in attendance.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and India Diplomacy
