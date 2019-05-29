EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:49, 29 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador meets with Chairman of Uzbekistan Senate

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On May 29, 2019, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Darkhan Satybaldy met with Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nigmatilla Yuldoshev.

    During the conversation, Mr. Yuldoshev praised the dynamic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, noting that Uzbekistan attaches great importance to the development of diverse relations with Nur-Sultan as a key partner in the Central Asian region.

    In turn, Ambassador Darkhan Satybaldy informed the Uzbek MP about the latest political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, in particular, the upcoming presidential elections.

    The Kazakh diplomat said that through joint work based on mutual understanding between the leaders of the two countries, the countries have achieved good results in strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

    At the end of the conversation, the Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis wished Mr. Satybaldy success in expanding relations between fraternal countries as Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

    null

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!