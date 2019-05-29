Kazakh Ambassador meets with Chairman of Uzbekistan Senate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On May 29, 2019, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Darkhan Satybaldy met with Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nigmatilla Yuldoshev.

During the conversation, Mr. Yuldoshev praised the dynamic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, noting that Uzbekistan attaches great importance to the development of diverse relations with Nur-Sultan as a key partner in the Central Asian region.

In turn, Ambassador Darkhan Satybaldy informed the Uzbek MP about the latest political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, in particular, the upcoming presidential elections.

The Kazakh diplomat said that through joint work based on mutual understanding between the leaders of the two countries, the countries have achieved good results in strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

At the end of the conversation, the Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis wished Mr. Satybaldy success in expanding relations between fraternal countries as Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan.