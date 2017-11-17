Kazakh Ambassador meets with chief editors of Armenian media

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM In Yerevan, Kazakh Ambassador to Armenia Timur Urazayev has held an annual meeting with the chief editors of Armenian media organizations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting, the head of Kazakhstan's diplomatic mission congratulated the attendees on the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and briefed them on the status and prospects for the further development of bilateral cooperation.



The Ambassador dwelled on Kazakhstan's priorities for the UN Security Council Membership for 2017-2018, and the main aspects of the 2014-2020 Foreign Policy Concept of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the President's Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness."

In this context, Mr. Urazayev told those present about the preparations for Kazakhstan's presidency over the UN Security Council in January 2018 that will mainly address the promotion of the Resolution on Central Asia and Afghanistan, as well as counterterrorism issues.

As to the Armenian media representatives, they told about the specifics of the country's information policy and the top priorities in their activities. They proposed to enlarge cooperation with the Kazakh media in announcing events that are important for the social, political and expert circles of Kazakhstan and Armenia, establishing a channel for mutual reliable information exchange, and to continue the practice of organizing press tours to Kazakhstan. What is more, the sides discussed the information cooperation within the EAEU framework.

The attendees stressed the need for unbiased coverage of the integration processes in the Eurasian space so that to contribute to the expansion and enhancement of the integration efficiency, as well as the collaboration of the EAEU Member States for the information security.