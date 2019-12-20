Kazakh Ambassador meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This week, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia, Zh. Adilbaev, met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, U.Enkhtuvshin, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the meeting the parties discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, agriculture and culture.

Interlocutors noted the positive dynamics in the promotion of bilateral relations, which is observed after the official visit of the Prime Minister of Mongolia U.Khurelsukh to Kazakhstan on October 10-12 and discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the above mentioned visit.

The head of the diplomatic mission With regard to the issues of bilateral cooperation, noted the need to prepare a draft of the Roadmap for enhancing trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia for 2021-2024 and holding an exhibition of Kazakhstan’s producers in 2020 in Ulaanbaatar.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on the establishment of the «Abay Cultural Centre» in Mongolia, which will strengthen friendly ties between the peoples of the two states.

Along with this, the Ambassador informed the interlocutor about the plans of the Government of Kazakhstan to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the birth of Abay Kunanbayuly and the 750th anniversary of the founding of the Golden Horde.

Noting a positive trend in the political sphere of the two countries, U.Enkhtuvshin expressed confidence in the further active continuation of multifaceted cooperation on a bilateral basis. In this context, he announced the intention of Mongolia to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the founding of the city of Karakorum, which was the economic, political and cultural centre of the Mongol Empire.