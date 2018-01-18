EN
    19:15, 18 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh ambassador meets with head of Polish National Security Bureau

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the National Security Bureau (BBN) - Secretary of State of Poland Pawel Soloch received Ambassador of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues related to the participation of President of Poland Andrzej Duda in Thursday's open debate of the UN Security Council and the meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Mr. Soloch noted that the Polish President's participation in the high-level thematic briefing and the planned meeting in New York on January 18, 2018, bespeak the close political contacts established between the heads of the two states.

    The Polish Secretary of State highlighted the topicality of the briefing themed "Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence-building measures". He said that Kazakhstan is one of the few states that voluntarily abandoned their nuclear arsenal.

    The head of the BBN stressed that the relations between Poland and Kazakhstan are very good and intensive. In this context, he recalled President Nazarbayev's visit to Poland in 2016 and last year's visit of President Duda to Astana.

    Poland started its UN Security Council non-permanent membership on January 1 this year.

     

     

