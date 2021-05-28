EN
    21:07, 28 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador meets with Head of Portuguese Delegation to OSCE PA

    LISBON. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Portugal Daulet Batrashev met with the head of the Portuguese Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA), Member of the Portuguese Parliament Luís Graça, and the Deputy Head of Delegation André Coelho Lima.

    The parties discussed the prospects of the further development of bilateral relations, including the interaction within the framework of regional and international organizations. Ambassador Batrashev emphasized that Kazakhstan pays considerable attention to comprehensive development of mutually beneficial relations with Portugal, as one of the important partners in Western Europe, stressing the significance of inter-parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening ties between the legislative bodies, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    In this regard, Luis Graça and André Coelho Lima expressed their interest in the activation of interaction in parliamentary sphere, making special emphasis on the prospects of the partnership within the OSCE PA.In his turn, the Kazakh diplomat expressed confidence in further fruitful cooperation with Portuguese parliamentarians on bilateral and multilateral basis.


