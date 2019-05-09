Kazakh ambassador meets with Kyrgyz media representatives

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Karim Kokrekbaev met with representatives of the media of Kyrgyzstan, KABAR reports.

During the briefing, the ambassador congratulated the media on the Victory Day and touched upon the topic of presidential elections in Kazakhstan. In particular, he stressed that on Apr. 9 of this year, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the appointment of early elections of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in his address to the people of Kazakhstan.

"As you know, in accordance with the decree of the president of Kazakhstan, the extraordinary presidential elections in Kazakhstan are scheduled for June 9, 2019," Kokrekbaev said.

Seven candidates will participate in presidential elections in Kazakhstan.

Regarding the preparations for the elections, the ambassador expressed confidence that the elections would be held in a democratic way.