EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:50, 09 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh ambassador meets with Kyrgyz media representatives

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Karim Kokrekbaev met with representatives of the media of Kyrgyzstan, KABAR reports.

    During the briefing, the ambassador congratulated the media on the Victory Day and touched upon the topic of presidential elections in Kazakhstan. In particular, he stressed that on Apr. 9 of this year, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the appointment of early elections of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in his address to the people of Kazakhstan.

    "As you know, in accordance with the decree of the president of Kazakhstan, the extraordinary presidential elections in Kazakhstan are scheduled for June 9, 2019," Kokrekbaev said.

    Seven candidates will participate in presidential elections in Kazakhstan.

    Regarding the preparations for the elections, the ambassador expressed confidence that the elections would be held in a democratic way.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan 2019 Presidential Election Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!