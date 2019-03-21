Kazakh Ambassador meets with Luxembourg PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel received Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aigul Kuspan in his office in Luxembourg, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The head of the Luxembourg Government stressed that he had sincere respect for the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev for his wise policy and tireless efforts to strengthen peace and harmony both in Kazakhstan and globally. "Luxembourg and Kazakhstan have strong bonds of friendship and trust," he noted.



The Prime Minister also stressed that Luxembourg is ready to share experience and cooperate in areas that are of interest to our country. Taking into account the goals of Astana to become a new financial hub of the Central Asia, he mentioned current fruitful cooperation between the Astana International Financial Centre and the Luxembourg House of Training.



The Kazakh Ambassador called Kazakhstan-Luxembourg relations exemplary, listing the priority areas of cooperation: banking and financial sector, space industry and digitalization.



Ambassador Kuspan shared her good memories about the participation of Luxembourg in the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana. The Ambassador informed X.Bettel of the recent appointment of Benedikt Sobotka as Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg, as well as of the upcoming celebration of Nauryz for the first time in the history of diplomatic relations between two countries to be organized in Luxembourg.



Xavier Bettel has visited Kazakhstan twice, in 2015 with an official visit and in 2017 for the participation in the opening ceremony of the Luxembourg Pavilion at the EXPO 2017.



In December 2018, Bettel was re-elected as the Prime Minister of Luxembourg.