Kazakh Ambassador meets with mayor of Tel Aviv

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel, Satybaldy Burshakov, met with Mayor of Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Ambassador briefed Mayor on the development of Kazakhstan, focusing on the socio-economic and political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Parties expressed interest in intensifying twinning relations between Almaty and Tel Aviv, which recently turned 20 years.

Mr.Burshakov has also briefed the Mayor on dynamic development and achievements of Nur-Sultan – capital city of Kazakhstan.

Since the last visit of R.Huldai to Almaty took place in 2001, Ambassador Burshakov suggested him to consider a new visit to Kazakhstan.

Tel Aviv was founded in 1909 and is the cultural, trade, economic, and financial center of Israel. In the past decade it has emerged also as a «Startup City».