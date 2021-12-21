Kazakh Ambassador meets with President of Armenia

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - At the initiative of the Armenian side, Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev met with President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to the expansion of cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, as well as the situation in the field of regional security and stability were discussed.

The President of Armenia noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries, congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of their state holiday - the 30th Anniversary of Independence and conveyed his warm congratulations and best wishes to President K.К.Tokayev and First President N.А.Nazarbaev.

The Armenian President praised Kazakhstan's achievements in its 30 years of independence and its policy aimed at strengthening interethnic and interfaith harmony. He particularly emphasized the role of the Armenian community living in Kazakhstan in the economic, socio-political and cultural life of the country and the strengthening of bilateral relations.

The Ambassador informed in detail about the key stages of development of Kazakhstan during the period of independence, as well as topical programs of political and socio-economic modernization of Kazakhstan initiated by President Tokayev and Kazakhstan's international initiatives.