Kazakh ambassador meets with President of Constitutional Court of Portugal

LISBON. KAZINFORM – Last week, Ambassador Daulet Batrashev met with João Pedro Barrosa Caupers, President of the Constitutional Court of Portugal. The Kazakh diplomat briefed his interlocutor on the modernization of public and political life and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed initiatives on further human rights measures as well as amendments to electoral legislation, focusing on the key goals and objectives outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev within the concept of the «Hearing State».

João Caupers, noting the potential and importance of interaction between the judicial systems of Kazakhstan and Portugal, highly valued the socio-political transformations and economic modernization underway in Kazakhstan.

Particular attention was paid to a series of international events celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan. On this occasion the Ambassador conveyed to the Head of the Constitutional Court of Portugal an invitation of the President of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami to take part in the International Conference «The Internet Era: The Rule of Law, the Values of Person and the State Independence», which will take place on August 27, 2021, in Nur-Sultan.