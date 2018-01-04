20:31, 04 January 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakh Ambassador meets with President of Singapore Manufacturing Federation
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Dr Usen Suleimen of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Mr Douglas Foo, President of Singapore Manufacturing Federation, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy's Facebook page.
Strengthening of collaboration between Kazakhstan and Singapore businesses, in particular with "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Kazakhstan - Asia-Pacific Trade & Investment Chamber (KAPTIC) was discussed during the meeting.