Kazakh Ambassador meets with Swedish FM

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Sergey Nurtayev met with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde in an online format this week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on the current status and favorable prospects for the development bilateral relations took place. The readiness of the governments of both countries to support the desire of the business communities to expand export-import operations and to invest in new, high-tech projects to contribute to the sustainable development and improve the well-being of the population was emphasized.