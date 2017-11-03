EN
    18:04, 03 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador met with ex-Czech President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Abdykarimov met with former President of the Czech Republic Václav Klaus this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

    During the meeting, the Czech politician shared his thoughts on domestic situation after the recent Czech legislative election.

    The Kazakhstani diplomat, in turn, told the ex-Czech President about current political and economic development of the country and shared plans of the Embassy to host a number of events timed to 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Czech Republic.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Diplomacy
