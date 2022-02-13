Kazakh Ambassador met with Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan.

During the conversation, the Ambassador informed about the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan to further develop the socio-economic and political situation in the country. Particular attention was paid to explaining the course of economic and democratic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as attracting foreign investment and the inviolability of Kazakhstan's international obligations, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In turn, the Armenian side expressed support for the policy of the leadership of Kazakhstan and readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial relations between our countries. In this context, the parties discussed issues of developing cooperation in the field of high and space technologies, trade, science, and education. The Minister expressed interest in intensifying cooperation, noting the great potential and growth prospects. At the same time, it was emphasized that bilateral trade has a positive growth trend, which increased by 30% in 2021.

During the meeting, the implementation of the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission on Economic Cooperation dated May 26, 2021 and the implementation of the agreements reached between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia were also considered.