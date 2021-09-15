Kazakh Ambassador, OAS Secretary General meet

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev met with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro.

During the meeting, a copy of the note verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan regarding the Ambassador’s appointment as a Permanent Observer of Kazakhstan to the OAS was handed over. The parties discussed the current state and future prospects for the cooperation with organization, as well as topical issues on the international and regional agenda, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Ambassador Ashikbayev briefed the Secretary General about the Kazakh government’s efforts to counter the spread of COVID-19, including the QazVac vaccine development.

In his turn, Secretary General Almagro expressed his interest in enhancing the dialogue between Kazakhstan and the OAS to fight the climate change together, as well as expanding trade and economic relations with Latin American countries.