Kazakh Ambassador pays courtesy call to Singapore Parliament Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM This week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore, paid a courtesy call to Mr. Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Singapore.

As the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Singapore informs, Ambassador Usen Suleimen informed in details of the historical changes in Kazakhstan connected to the transit of power, attaching special status to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, and presidential elections on 9 June 2019.

Kazakh diplomat also briefed on the 3D Eurasian Initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation announced at the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. The initiative focuses on the promotion of dialogues at 3 levels: global as well as security and economic cooperation in Eurasia. He also highlighted the input of Kazakhstan in complementing BRI and creating modern transit hub: investments of $30 billion in infrastructure, transport and logistics, building and rebuilding of 3,000 km of railroads and 12,500 of highways, reconstruction of seaports and airports.

Both Ambassador Usen Suleimen and Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin confirmed that relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore enjoy high level of friendship and partnership and continue to develop. Dr Usen Suleimen indicated the great importance of high level visits to this progress, including the visit of Madam Halimah Yacob as the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Singapore to Kazakhstan in 2017 and the visit of Mrs. Dariga Nazarbayeva as the Chair of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Singapore in 2018. Ambassador conveyed the letter from Mrs. Dariga Nazarbayeva, Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, addressed to Mr. Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Singapore. Dr Usen Suleimen suggested also arranging regular contacts of parliamentary groups for bilateral cooperation and handed the list of such a group that was formed in Kazakhstan's Senate.

Ambassador Usen Suleimen also handed the original invitation to Mr. Tan Chuan-Jin to participate at the 4th Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments themed "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership" that would be held in Nur-Sultan city on 23-24 September 2019. In this regard he expressed hope that Singapore will participate in the meeting at high level.

Both sides also discussed some other important international initiatives, including CICA, WTO, etc., where Kazakhstan and Singapore could fruitfully cooperate with each other.