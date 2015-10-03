Kazakh Ambassador, PRC State Council Premier discussed strategic partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the meetings with newly accredited foreign diplomats, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang received Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrad Nuryshev.

During the conversation the parties noted positive dynamics of the Kazakh-Chinese relations and all-round strategic partnership and expressed confidence in their further progressive development, a press-release of the Kazakh MFA reads. The Premier of the State Council highly appraised the outcomes of the Kazakh President's official visit to China during the period from Sep 30 through Oct 3 culminated in signing 33 documents including 28 ones in industrialization and investment sphere to the amount of 23 bln 400 mln U.S. dollars.