EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:58, 03 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador, PRC State Council Premier discussed strategic partnership

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the meetings with newly accredited foreign diplomats, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang received Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrad Nuryshev.

    During the conversation the parties noted positive dynamics of the Kazakh-Chinese relations and all-round strategic partnership and expressed confidence in their further progressive development, a press-release of the Kazakh MFA reads. The Premier of the State Council highly appraised the outcomes of the Kazakh President's official visit to China during the period from Sep 30 through Oct 3 culminated in signing 33 documents including 28 ones in industrialization and investment sphere to the amount of 23 bln 400 mln U.S. dollars.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and China Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!