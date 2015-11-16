Kazakh Ambassador presented credentials to Sultan of Brunei

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Daniyar Sarekenov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Malaysia with concurrent accreditation to the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam, has presented the letters of credence to Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Kazinform has learnt from the MFA press service.

The ceremony was held in the capital city of Brunei Darussalam - Bandar Seri Begawan.

After the ceremony, the Kazakh diplomat and Sultan of Brunei had a short conversation during which the monarch highly appraised Kazakhstan's achievements over the years of independence and extended his warm wishes to President Nursultan Nazarbayev.