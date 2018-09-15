Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Felipe VI of Spain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Spain Konstantin Zhigalov presented his credentials to Felipe VI of Spain this week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh envoy conveyed President Nursultan Nazarbayev's greetings to the Spanish King and his father, King Juan Carlos I. Ambassador Zhigalov thanked Felipe VI of Spain for his congratulations on the occasion of President Nazarbayev's birthday and the 20th anniversary of Astana.



Felipe VI, in turn, said he warmly recollects his visit to Kazakhstan and participation in the opening ceremony of the International exhibition EXPO-2017.



During the meeting, attended by Josep Borrell, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, the sides touched upon a number of pressing issues of bilateral relations and international agenda and praised friendly and dynamically developing character of Kazakh-Spanish relations, based on the Treaty of Strategic Partnership inked in 2009.



Utmost attention was paid to the development of trade and economic ties and the role of the Kazakh-Spanish Intergovernmental Commission in the sphere of economy and industry and the Business Council in it. Regular sessions of the Commission and Council are set to be held on September 27 in Astana.



Felipe VI of Spain went on to laud Kazakhstan's commendable efforts in international diplomacy, especially at the UN Security Council and in terms of strengthening of inter-faith dialogue. He also expressed confidence Kazakhstan will successfully host the VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana this year.



