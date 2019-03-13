Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Jamaica

KINGSTON. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Andrian Yelemessov, presented his credentials to the Governor-General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Linton Allen, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

In the course of the talks, the sides discussed a wide range of issues on the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations. The Kazakh diplomat familiarized the Jamaican highest-level leaders with Kazakhstan's international initiatives.

Taking into account the low level of bilateral relations, the sides agreed to improve the legal contractual framework to enhance trade, economic, cultural, legal and tourism cooperation.



Andrian Yelemessov held talks with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson-Smith, Minister of National Security Horace Chang, Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Finance Nigel Clarke, President of the Chamber of Commerce Lloyd Distant so that to inform the country's top officials on the tasks to encourage investment, promote Kazakhstan-made products and strengthen economic diplomacy the Kazakh Foreign Ministry has been entrusted with by the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev.