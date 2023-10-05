Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to Grand Master of Sovereign Military Order of Malta

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta Kairat Sarzhanov presented his credentials to Grand Master of the Order of Malta Fra’ John Dunlap, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, Kairat Sarzhanov conveyed congratulations on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on John Dunlap’s election as the Head of the Order of Malta. The Kazakh diplomat informed about the main aspects of the President's address to the people of Kazakhstan September this year in the context of the ongoing reforms. He also stressed the interest of the Kazakh side in expanding bilateral cooperation, outlining the prospects for cooperation in providing humanitarian aid and official development assistance.

In his turn, John Dunlop expressed his gratitude and best wishes to the leadership and people of Kazakhstan. The Head of the Order of Malta wished success in implementing reforms, expressed the Order's readiness to intensify cooperation, noting the uniqueness of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.