Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to King of Belgium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 3rd of July, 2018 Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Kingdom of Belgium Aigul Kuspan presented the Letters of Credence to His Majesty Philippe, the King of The Belgians.. The ceremony took place at the Royal Palace, which is the official residence of the King, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium.

After the ceremony issues of further strengthening of political dialogue, trade, economic and cultural ties were discussed at the bilateral meeting.



The King noted that Kazakhstan is a big country with a great history and great potential. He also was interested in new initiatives in Kazakhstan.



Ambassador informed the King of large-scale economic and political reforms in the country, initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. She noted that ongoing reforms are aimed at ensuring Kazakhstan's place in the 30 most developed countries by 2050. The key to success of these reforms is the successful policy of the President of Kazakhstan to preserve the unity of the nation and promote interethnic dialogue, which is extremely important, for both countries, Kazakhstan and Belgium. The diplomat said that on July 6th our capital Astana celebrates its 20th anniversary, noting that for such a short time Astana has become a platform for international peace forums, as well as an international hub for business, finance and new technologies.



Ambassador made some proposals to further developing of political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation. She congratulated Belgium on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2019-2020 and noted the proximity of the positions within the United Nations and the international arena. In the field of trade and economic cooperation, Ambassador welcomed economic missions of regional and federal businesses, as well as the activities of Belgian companies in Kazakhstan.



King Philippe of Belgium conveyed best regards to the President of Kazakhstan, highlighting that under his leadership Kazakhstan had achieved great success. The King highly appreciated the country's initiatives to strengthen international peace and security. He warmly recalled his visits to Baikonur in 2002 and 2009, official visit in 2010 accompanied by 70 Belgian companies and 90 businessmen, as well as his meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in Brussels in 2014. In conclusion, the King wished the Ambassador of Kazakhstan every success in developing cooperation between the two countries.