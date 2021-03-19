Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Sergei Nurtayev delivered credentials to Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, in accordance with the special protocol to the Chief of Protocol of the Swedish Foreign Ministry Ambassador Maria Christina Lundqvist, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the meeting the Kazakh Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan marks this year the 30th anniversary of Independence. Kazakhstan always considers Sweden as an important foreign policy partner. He briefed on the country’s peacemaking initiatives, political development, the role of First President –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the development and strengethning of independent country and ensuring social stability, breakthrough laws aimed at gender equality, decriminalization of defamation signed by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The parties expressed interest in deepening bilateral ties, mutual trade, attraction of investments.

In a conclusion Maria Christina Lundqvist wished the Kazakh Ambassador fruitful work for the sake of strengthening Kazakhstani-Swedish cooperation.