Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to King of the Netherlands

THE HAGUE. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Ambassador Askar Zhumagaliyev presented his credentials to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Kazinfor cites the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The bilateral meeting between the Kazakh Ambassador and the King of the Netherlands focusing on key issues concerning further strengthening of political and trade and economic cooperation of Kazakhstan and the Netherlands took place at the Noordeinde Palace afterwards.

Mr Zhumagaliyev briefed His Majesty King Willem-Alexander on the current foreign policy and economic initiatives of the country, stating that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches great importance to greater multifaceted cooperation with the Netherlands as the high-level contacts provide a strong foundation for trust-based dialogue between the countries.

In his turn, King Willem-Alexander highlighting the countries’ high-level cooperation confirmed his country’s commitment to further develop political and economic ties with Kazakhstan.