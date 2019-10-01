EN
    17:45, 01 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Mongolian President

    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhalgas Adilbayev presented his letters of credence to Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, Kazinform learnt from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ulaanbaatar.

    At the ceremony, the Mongolian President pointed out traditionally friendly relations and the atmosphere of mutual trust established between the two countries as well as similarity of the two states’ positions regarding many issues of the regional and global agendas.

    The meeting also discussed the relevant issues of the bilateral cooperation in trade-economic, transport-logistics, agricultural and cultural-humanitarian spheres as well as mutual visits at the high and highest levels in future.

    Upon completion of the meeting Khaltmaagiin Battulga wished successful and fruitful work to the Ambassador for the name of strengthening the Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation.

