Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to NATO SecGen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last week, Aigul Kuspan, Head of the Kazakh Mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), presented her credentials to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

At the meeting after the official ceremony, the Ambassador informed the NATO Secretary General of the Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives aimed at strengthening international security.



Mr. Stoltenberg was interested in learning about the dispatch of 120 Kazakh peacekeepers to an Indian Battalian in Ibl al-Saqi, as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon's mission.



Ms. Kuspan also stressed that Kazakhstan was making an active contribution to the process of establishing peace and stability in Syria. This commitment is demonstrated by the 11 rounds of the Astana peace talks which have been hosted over the past two years.



In addition, the Ambassador noted that by the order of President Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan had successfully completed operation 'Zhusan', which resulted in 47 Kazakh citizens, including 30 children, being evacuated from Syria.



The two sides also discussed the current state and development prospects of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and NATO.