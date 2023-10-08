Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Czech Republic

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Bakyt Dyussenbayev presented his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for the comprehensive development of Kazakh-Czech relations. Ambassador Bakyt Dyussenbayev briefed on the current state of political and economic transformations initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Ways to strengthen interaction within the Central Asia – European Union format and at other multilateral platforms were also discussed. The Kazakh diplomat noted the commitment of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy to the basic principles of international law and the UN Charter. Taking into account the current geopolitical situation, the parties agreed on the importance of further developing cooperation in the economic, transport and logistics spheres.

At the end of the conversation, the President of the Czech Republic congratulated the Ambassador on his official assumption of office and wished him success in further strengthening of Kazakh-Czech relations.