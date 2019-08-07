Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Indonesia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 7, 2019 Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar Sarekenov presented credentials to President of the Republic of Indonesia H.E. Mr. Joko Widodo at the Istana Merdeka Presidential Palace in Jakarta, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.





During the conversation that followed after the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Indonesian President, told about transformations taking place in Kazakhstan under the Strategy-2050, initiated by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as expressed his interest in developing comprehensive cooperation with Indonesia - the largest state and economy in Southeast Asia.

The President of Indonesia praised the progress made by Kazakhstan over the years of independence. Special interest was given to Kazakhstan’s experience in relocating the capital and development of Nur-Sultan city. Joko Widodo confirmed his interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan and wished the Ambassador success in his diplomatic mission.

In his turn, Daniyar Sarekenov assured that he would make every effort to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries and bring them to a new higher level.