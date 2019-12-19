Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Israel

TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Burshakov presented his letters of credence to President of Israel Reuven Rivlin in his Beit Hanassi residence, Kazinform reports citing the MFA press service.

The sides discussed the bilateral relations and prospects of their development as well as their interaction within the international formats.

Reuven Rivlin thanked the Kazakh side for the assistance provided to the Jews during the World War II and assured that the sense of gratitude will always stay in hearts of Israeli nation.

The Israeli President noted that the policy of tolerance and inter-confessional harmony in multi-ethnic Kazakhstan deserve high respect and sets a bright example of how to withstand xenophobia, anti-Semitism and other manifestation of intolerance.

Highly praising the level of constructive and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in healthcare, industry, high technologies, the President of Israel wished success to the Kazakh Diplomat in implementation of joint plans and projects.

In turn, Satybaldy Burshakov assured the Israeli Leader that he would exert every effort for strengthening friendship and cooperation, in particular and intensifying trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Reuven Rivlin extended his best wishes to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and invited him to pay an official visit Israel.