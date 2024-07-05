Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Laos

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh presented credentials to the President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

During the meeting, some topical issues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and multilateral cooperation were discussed. This includes Laos’ chairmanship in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2024, key aspects of the political course of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, further intensification of bilateral trade, economic, cultural and logistical cooperation.

The Kazakh diplomat also reported on the ongoing work within the framework of chairmanship of Kazakhstan in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), making a proposal to intensify cooperation between the countries of this association with the ASEAN. The parties agreed that for these purposes it is critically important to use and increase the transit, transport and multimodal logistics potential of the Middle Corridor.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In turn, the President of Laos noted that promising areas for the development of bilateral cooperation are agriculture, energy, construction and education. In particular, the Lao side became interested in the policy and practice of developing the energy sector in Kazakhstan and offered to hold negotiations between the relevant ministries in an online format.

In addition, during his visit to Laos, the Kazakh Ambassador held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Bounleua Phandanouvong, following which an Agreement was signed between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic on the Exemption of Holders of Diplomatic and Official Passports from Visa Requirements.

The meeting was held in a warm, friendly atmosphere aimed at raising bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level in the coming years.