Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to President of Mexico

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Mexican States, Timur Primbetov, presented credentials to the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The ceremony took place at the National Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During a brief conversation, Timur Primbetov informed the head of the Mexican state about the political and socio-economic transformations carried out in Kazakhstan under the leadership of the country’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at a comprehensive and fundamental modernization of the state and society.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed a strong interest in further developing and strengthening of Mexican-Kazakh cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral interaction, including in the international arena, as well as the intention to open a Mexican diplomatic mission in Astana. At the end of the conversation, he wished the Kazakh diplomat success in his work.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Alicia Barcena Ibarra, took part in the ceremony.