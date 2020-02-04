Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Myanmar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 4, concurrent Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Raushan Yesbulatova presented credentials to the country’s President U Win Myint, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

During the conversation held after the presentation ceremony, the newly appointed Kazakh Ambassador discussed prospects of development of Kazakhstan-Myanmar relations.

The Kazakh diplomat also informed the President of Myanmar about the political transformations in Kazakhstan, about the ongoing reforms within the context of the «Listening State» concept, announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his first State-of-the-Nation Address.

Conferring upon the Kazakh agenda of events of domestic and foreign policy in 2020, Raushan Yesbulatova acquainted the counterpart with the upcoming important dates, such as the 25th Anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the 175th Anniversary of the great Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev, the 1150th Anniversary of the great thinker al-Farabi, as well as 12th Ministerial Conference of the WTO to be held in Kazakhstan’s capital in June.

During the conversation, the President of Myanmar confirmed his interest in enhancing cooperation between countries, expanding cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, especially in trade and economic.

Within the framework of Raushan Yesbulatova’s visit to Naypyitaw, a number of bilateral meetings are planned, including Myanmar's State Counsellor – Minister of Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi.