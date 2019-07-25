Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Singapore

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On 25 July 2019 Arken Arystanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Singapore presented his credentials to Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

During the meeting the sides stressed the importance of strengthening the friendly relations between the countries, which were laid by Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy and Lee Kuan Yew, founding Prime Minister of Singapore.

Ambassador conveyed greetings from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The parties underlined the need for strengthening the bilateral legal framework, including the entry into force of the Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments and the completion of the negotiation process on the Free Trade Agreement between the EAEU and Singapore by 2019.

Halimah Yacob wished success to Ambassador in his new position, expressed the readiness of the Singaporean side to provide assistance to further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as her own willingness to engage in active dialogue with Kazakhstan’s leaders.