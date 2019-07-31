Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Askar Tazhibayev presented credentials to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The ceremony was held at the Palace of Nations in Dushanbe, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the ceremony, Emomali Rahmon praised a high level of the Kazakh-Tajik relations and expressed readiness for further strengthening of mutually beneficial, traditionally friendly ties between the two countries. The President of Tajikistan conveyed his best wishes to the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He wished successful and fruitful work to the new Ambassador for the benefit of strengthening of the Kazakh-Tajik cooperation.

Askar Tazhibayev assured the Tajik President that the Kazakh Embassy would take every effort to fulfill the tasks set by the two countries’ leaders on strengthening and expanding centuries-long ties of fraternity and friendship.



