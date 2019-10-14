Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO. KAZINFORM – During the audience Andrian Yelemessov Ambassador of Kazakhstan has presented credentials to Danilo Medina Sanchez the President of the Dominican Republic.

The ceremony was attended by Miguel Vargas the Foreign Minister of the country and representatives of the leading circles, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation the Ambassador assured the Dominican leader that he would make every effort to bring bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.

D. Medina Sanchez conveyed greetings to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and wished the Ambassador success in his diplomatic mission. The President emphasized that Santo Domingo is interested in friendly relations with Kazakhstan and in the development of a bilateral dialogue on all issues of the bilateral and international agenda.