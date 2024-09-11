Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Turkmenistan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Nurlan Nogaev presented his credentials to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Expressing gratitude for the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan conveyed to the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, warm words of greetings on behalf of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who attaches great importance to strengthening traditional ties of friendship with Turkmenistan.

Thanking for the kind words and congratulating Nogaev on his appointment to this post, the Head of Turkmenistan conveyed his best wishes to the top leadership of the Republic of Kazakhstan. As it was noted, today friendly and good-neighborly relations between the two states are of long-term and strategic nature.

Then the two sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations. President Berdimuhamedov and Ambassador Nogaev noted with satisfaction that based on the common cultural and historical values, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have formed a solid foundation of interaction, which serves as a model of interstate partnership in modern times.

Special emphasis was placed on the cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international and regional structures, such as the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and the CIS.

During the discussion of trade and economic relations, Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s interest in further developing cooperation in this area. Identifying energy and transport among the promising vectors, the President of Turkmenistan and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan expressed a unanimous opinion that the huge reserves of natural resources and favorable geographical features of the two countries create opportunities for the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in these areas.

In continuation of the conversation, emphasis was placed on the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. In this context, the Turkmen leader emphasized that Turkmenistan is widely celebrating the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great thinker and poet Makhtumkuli Fragi this year.

They also noted a sculpture of the famous Kazakh composer and musician Kurmangazy Sagyrbayuly unveiled in the Makhtumkuli Fragi cultural and park complex opened recently in Ashgabat.

Nogaev assured the Head of Turkmenistan that he would contribute to the further development of traditionally friendly relations and comprehensive expansion of fruitful cooperation.

Besides, the Kazakh Ambassador laid flowers to the Monument of Independence of Turkmenistan in the center of Ashgabat.