TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:21, 27 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Romanian President

    BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurbakh Rustemov presented his credentials to President of Romania Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest on November 26, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting, Ambassador Rustemov extended his congratulations to the President of Romania on his re-election and expressed hope Klaus Iohannis will further support strengthening and development of long-term and mutually profitable cooperation between the two countries.

    Kazakhstani diplomat also conveyed the sincere wishes on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan to the Romanian leader.

    President Iohannis, in turn, noted that Kazakh-Romanian ties can be propelled to a brand new level. In his words, Kazakhstan and Romania should make further steps to deepen bilateral ties in many spheres.

    In conclusion, Klaus Iohannis congratulated Ambassador Rustemov on the start of his diplomatic mission and wished him further success.

