EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:32, 15 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN. KAZINFORM Bulat Sugurbayev, Non-Resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam, presented his credentials to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The Kazakh diplomat conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

    The parties discussed the perspectives of bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade and economic, tourism, transport and logistics spheres.

    During the ceremony, Ambassador Sugurbayev also held a meeting with Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Minister of Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam. They agreed to sign an agreement on visa-free travel between the two countries.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!