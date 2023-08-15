Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN. KAZINFORM Bulat Sugurbayev, Non-Resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam, presented his credentials to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Kazakh diplomat conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The parties discussed the perspectives of bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade and economic, tourism, transport and logistics spheres.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Sugurbayev also held a meeting with Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Minister of Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam. They agreed to sign an agreement on visa-free travel between the two countries.