Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Imangali Tasmagambetov has presented his credentials to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform correspondent reports from the Russian capital.

18 foreign ambassadors presented their letters of credence to Vladimir Putin in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.



In keeping with tradition, President Putin said a few words about Russia's relations with each of 18 countries represented by the ambassadors.

Speaking of Kazakhstan, the Russia leader noted mutual striving for stepping up interaction in various spheres based on the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Alliance in the 21st century.



"Kazakhstan is our reliable friend and strategic ally. In the course of recent negotiations with President Nursultan Nazarbayev, we reiterated mutual striving for stepping up interaction in various spheres based on the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Alliance in the 21st century," Vladimir Putin said praising active joint work within the framework of the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.







"We highly appreciate President Nazarbayev's leadership role in integration processes in the post-Soviet space," the Russian President stressed.



The Russian leader noted that Russia will participate in the international exhibition "EXPO 2017" and expects its Kazakhstani partners in Chelyabinsk for the 14th cross-border cooperation forum.



The Russian President especially commended Kazakhstan's contribution to the organization and holding of the international meeting on Syrian settlement in Astana.



In conclusion, President Putin wished the ambassadors fruitful work during their tenure in Russia.