Kazakh Ambassador presents his credentials to Argentinian President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Brazil and Argentine Kairat Sarzhanov has presented his credentials to the President of the Argentine Republic Mauricio Macri. The ceremony was held in Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, according to Kazakh Foreign Ministry press-service.

The Ambassador informed the Argentine President on Kazakhstan's political reforms and economic modernization plans and expressed the country's interest to enhance bilateral relations and attract Argentinian investments into Kazakh economy.

For his part, the President wished our country success in implementation of state programs and improvement of administration system effectiveness and pointed out his readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation.





After the ceremony the Kazakh diplomat laid a wreath at the monument of the national hero of Argentine - General José de San Martín in the center of Buenos Aires.

In addition, the Kazakh Ambassador met the Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra and discussed development of bilateral cooperation, interaction with the UN and other international agencies. The parties underlined that participation of Argentine in EXPO 2017 will help to share experiences on renewable energy and will stimulate development of commercial, economic and investment relations between the two countries. The Minister highly appreciated the opening of Kazakh cultural center in Rosario noting that its activity will contribute to strengthening Kazakhstan-Argentine relations.