Kazakh Ambassador presents his credentials to the King of Malaysia

KUALA-LUMPUR. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev presented his credentials to King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah. The ceremony was held at the «Istana Negara» National Palace.

Sugurbayev conveyed to the King of Malaysia greetings on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and emphasized the high dynamics of development of bilateral relations in political, economic, education and cultural spheres, and briefed on Kazakhstan’s key achievements in 30 years of its independence, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The King of Malaysia congratulated the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the official beginning of his diplomatic mission and conveyed his best wishes to President Tokayev. King expressed confidence that «the people of Kazakhstan will continue to enjoy peace, progress and prosperity», and reconfirmed the importance of further strengthening of the partnership between Kazakhstan and Malaysia.