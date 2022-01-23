Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Queen of Denmark

COPENHAGEN. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden and concurrently to the Kingdom of Denmark Sergei Nurtayev presented his credentials to Queen of the Denmark Margrethe II.

The grand ceremony was held at the Amalienborg Royal Palace, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and congratulated Queen Margrethe II on the 50th anniversary of her reign.

In turn, the Queen conveyed her warm regards to the people of Kazakhstan and wished the Ambassador the most successful and fruitful work for further consolidation of the Kazakh-Danish relations.