EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:47, 23 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Queen of Denmark

    None
    None
    COPENHAGEN. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden and concurrently to the Kingdom of Denmark Sergei Nurtayev presented his credentials to Queen of the Denmark Margrethe II.

    The grand ceremony was held at the Amalienborg Royal Palace, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The Ambassador conveyed greetings of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and congratulated Queen Margrethe II on the 50th anniversary of her reign.

    In turn, the Queen conveyed her warm regards to the people of Kazakhstan and wished the Ambassador the most successful and fruitful work for further consolidation of the Kazakh-Danish relations.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!