Kazakh ambassador shares details of upcoming visit of Tokayev to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to the U.S. Yerzhan Ashikbayev shared some details of the upcoming participation of a Kazakh delegation led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the UN General Assembly, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakhstani diplomat mentioned that last year the roundtable with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and representatives of around 50 American companies took place as part of the UN GA. Nearly a dozen bilateral meetings between the Kazakh delegation and foreign officials were held. Last year’s talks resulted in the relocation of regional offices of major companies such as ЕРАМ, Microsoft and InDrive to Kazakhstan, which contribute to the development of the country’s IT sphere.

In his recent state of the nation address, President Tokayev stated that the export of domestic IT sector could reach $500 million by the yearend and hit $1 billion in the nearest future.

As part of the upcoming visit of the Kazakh delegation to New York, meetings are set to take place with U.S. business representatives in different sectors, including food production and mechanical engineering.

According to the statistics, in 2022, Kazakhstan and the U.S. traded goods worth over $3 billion. In the first half of this year, bilateral trade between the countries rose 30% to reach $1.8 billion.

Last year, the U.S. invested $6 billion in the Kazakh economy, a whopping 80% rise.

Both countries also cooperate within the C5+1 format, which incorporates the two priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy – developing relations with the U.S. and the CA countries.

The U.S. was among the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan's independence. It also happens to be a major trade partner and investor in the country’s economy, contributing greatly to the development of the country’s different spheres.

It was noted that establishing good relations with the CA countries is one of the key factors for the country’s sustainable development, strengthening security and growth of the well-being of Kazakhstanis.

Within the C5+1 format, the first meeting is slated to take place at the level of the CA Heads of State.

The Kazakh ambassador stressed that the main goal Kazakhstan and CA countries pursue is constructive cooperation between Central Asia and global powers in the interests of regional development, security, and peace.

Written by Rustem Kozhybayev